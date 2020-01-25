Shamokin man sentenced for severely beating a baby

SUNBURY – A Shamokin man charged with severely beating a baby has been sentenced to 6 ½ to 20 years in state prison. The Daily Item reports 26-year-old Michael Mason, pleaded no contest to a felony count of aggravated assault in August.

Mason is accused of beating his girlfriend’s 17-month-old boy in September of 2015. Mason has been free on bail since May 2017, but was immediately taken into custody at the Northumberland County Courthouse after the sentencing. Shamokin police say Mason was intoxicated and playing video games when the baby started crying. Police say he dropped the boy, knocked him against a wall and threw him. The boy suffered a fractured skull and brain trauma.

The Daily Item reports the boy spent nearly a month at Geisinger Medical Center. He is now almost six years old and has learning disabilities and seizures. Mason pleaded no contest to the most severe charge against him and other charges were dropped.