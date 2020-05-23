Shamokin man dies from medical emergency while driving

DANVILLE – A Shamokin man has died after suffering a medical emergency while driving on Route 54 in Mahoning Township, Montour County. State police say 56-year-old Starlen Davis was driving west on Route 54 around 10:30 a.m. Friday when he lost control of his vehicle due to a cardiac event.

Davis drove off the road and crossed Eyer Road and traveled up an embankment. Davis was transported to Geisinger Medical Center after being found unresponsive in the vehicle. State police say he died from the cardiac incident on the way to the hospital. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.