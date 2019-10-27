Shamokin man arrested for sexual assault, 2013 burglary and more

STONINGTON- A Shamokin man is jailed on $300,000 bail for burglary and charges of sexual assault. According to State Police, the charges stem from an incident that occurred in 2013.

47-year-old Scott Snyder was arrested Friday after Stonington police were dispatched to Lower Road at 3:11 pm. State police say a female contacted Stonington police to report her neighbor, Snyder, was watching her through an opening in the fence that separates their properties.

Snyder was interviewed and questioned about a burglary in which he was suspect that occurred on July 18 of 2013. Snyder admitted to entering the house through an unlocked door and to photographing a 14-year-old and 3-year-old while they slept. He further admitted to unbuttoning the 14-year-old’s shirt, fondling her, and taking photos.

Snyder further admitted to saving the photographs on an external hard drive at his residence, and that he views child pornography.

He was arraigned in front of Magistrate Mike Toomey who set the bail. A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for November 5 at 9:30 A.M. in front of the magistrate.