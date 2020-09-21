Shamokin hosted 500 for high school football last Friday

SHAMOKIN – Shamokin Area School District is also allowing up to 500 people at high school football games this fall. The district hosted its first varsity football game with that number of people Friday night.

Athletic Director Rick Kashner says about 485 people attended initially, then attendance went down to about 425 after the band performed their pregame show, as band parents left after that. Kashner says the band then went to the west end of the stadium for the game, away from the crowd.

He says tickets were given out for the family members of each Shamokin football player, cheerleader and band member. They were given given four tickets per student for juniors and seniors, and two tickets per student for freshmen and sophomores. 100 tickets were given to Milton, who was the visiting team that evening.

Kashner says temperature screenings were conducted for everyone involved with the game, but not for parents. He says parents were asked to wear a mask and social distance and he says everyone complied ‘really well.’

Kashner says there were no concessions available during the game, and the home and away sides were separated. He says all went well and the district will continue with this plan for future football games, barring any changes from the state.