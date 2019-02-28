Shamokin Home Destroyed by Quick-Moving Fire

Photo Courtesy: Dennis Seroskie

SHAMOKIN – In Shamokin Township, Northumberland County, a home along Shipe Road was destroyed by a quick-moving fire Thursday afternoon. According to the Daily Item, two dogs were killed in the fire.

Emergency crews responded to the fire around 1:00, and found smoke and flames engulfing the home.

According to the Daily Item, the fire occurred near the intersection of Captain Bloom and Shipe Roads just south of Stonington. Traffic is being re-routed around the scene.