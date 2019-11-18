Shamokin Dam  to split ambulance services, Americus, or Evangelical

SHAMOKIN DAM – Soon, Shamokin Dam residents will see a split in the borough’s ambulance services. In a notice to residents, the borough announces the changes were approved during its November board meeting.

The borough says beginning in January, Americus Ambulance of Sunbury and Evangelical Community Hospital’s MICU 70, will split services. Evan’s MICU 70 is newly based at the Hummels Wharf Fire Company.

How they will divide the borough’s coverage isn’t yet decided…There are currently two suggested divisions. The first would give everything south of Eighth Avenue to MICU 70 and everything north of it to Americus. The other suggestion would give everything east of Routes 11-15 and south of 11th Avenue to MICU 70. Everything from Routes 11&15 west and north of 11th Avenue would go to Americus.

The borough says council will need to address this issue at is December meeting and welcomes citizen input.

The borough does remind citizens ambulance services are not permitted to steer you to one hospital or another. State statues require, with appropriate exceptions, transpiration to the nearest available ‘acute care hospital.’ However, citizens have the right to select the hospital to which they wish to be taken.