Shamokin businesses put spotlight on issues

SHAMOKIN – SEDA-COG and partners will be hosting three workshops in June to address the concerns and issues raised by businesses in Shamokin. SEDA-COG met with 30 businesses in February to discuss what their concerns were as part of the statewide PA Engage! Program, a business retention and expansion program that offers companies advantages and connections.

The workshops will be held June 5-7 at 531 North Market Street in Shamokin.

Topics they say June 5 will be Sales & Marketing : The Bread and Butter of your Business from noon until 1:30 p.m., and will be presented by the Bucknell University Small Business Development Center.

The June 6 workshop will be Workforce Recruiting from 6pm until 8pm and is presented by PA Career Link in partnership with Welch Performance Consulting. This workshop is free and addresses issues with recruiting candidates, how to expand your labor pool and available resources. To register, send an email to [email protected] or call 717-248-4942 ext. 105

The final workshop is called One Page Growth Plan and will help business owners build a strategy to take their businesses to the next level. This workshop will be held on June 7 from 6pm – 8pm and will be presented by the Covation Center. To register, contact SEDA-COG’s Betsy Kramer at 570-524-4491 or email her at [email protected].