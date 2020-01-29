Shamokin based Pregnancy Care Center ups outreach to teens

The Pregnancy Care Center Corner of Hope discuss their mission and goals

Jana Hollenbach and Margie Conrad were on WKOK Sunrise HERE

SHAMOKIN – Two women from the Pregnancy Care Center Corner of Hope talk about their 2020 mission and goals for the organization. Jana Hollenbach, development director and Margie Conrad, executive director were on WKOK Sunrise. The PCC Corner of Hope was established 14 years ago as an affiliate of the PCC in Lewisburg and Williamsport.

As of nine years ago they went on their own and are now the Pregnancy Care Center Corner of Hope Family Resource Center. Conrad talks about their mission to reach the youth early, “We go into the high schools with the message of sexual integrity and STDs and all that can come from it because you know pregnancy isn’t the worst thing that could happen. You don’t usually die from a pregnancy, you can die from STDs and STIs.”

Hollenbach discusses the program’s fundraising efforts, “We do do fundraising, the month of January kicks off the Sanctity of Human Life month and we start a lot of the churches do the Baby Bottle Blitz which allows they we bring baby bottles to their churches and the congregations fill them with change and then we pick the baby bottles back up.”

You can visit the PCC Corner of Hope Family Resource Center at 150 South Market Street in Shamokin. For more information you can visit their website at COHPCC.org or by calling them at 570-648-2600 or their 24/7 hotline 570-648-5780.