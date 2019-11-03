Shamokin attorney disbarred by PA Supreme Court 

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has disbarred an attorney from Shamokin. According to a release from the state Supreme Court Disciplinary Board, attorney Jason Purcell is accused of engaging in unauthorized law practice while on administrative suspension.

Purcell is also accused of failing to cooperate with the board’s investigation and did not file an answer to the board. The board says Purcell first did not attend a prehearing conference scheduled for October 22, 2018. Purcell then did not attend a disciplinary hearing November 29, 2018.