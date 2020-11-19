Shamokin Area School District moving to virtual learning

SHAMOKIN – Shamokin Area School District becomes the latest Valley district to move all or part of its district to all virtual learning. Superintendent Chris Venna announced Thursday the entire district will go all virtual starting this Monday through Friday, December 4. Venna says it’s due to the rise in positive cases locally and in the district. The goal is to get students back in the classroom Monday, December 7.

This announcement comes after 13 positive cases have been reported in the district since November 5, including nine among students and four among staff, and 28 people needing to quarantine.

Venna says more information is forthcoming regarding free meal distribution, deployment of technology for elementary students, connectivity options for families and special education services.