Sexual assault arrest reported in Northumberland County

SUNBURY – State troopers say they’ve arrested a man on child sexual assault related charges for an incident they say happened in the Sunbury area. Charged is 20-year-old Nicholas Mueller. He’s accused of filming a 17-year-old female in a sexual act and disseminated that video.

The incident, according to troopers, happened in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County during the past six months. Mueller was arrested and arraigned at the local magistrate’s court. The investigation troopers say is currently ongoing.