Severe T-Storm warning for parts of Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning that affects the following WKOK locations:

Montour County,PA

Northumberland County,PA

————————————————————–

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Schuylkill County in central Pennsylvania…

Southern Northumberland County in central Pennsylvania…

Southeastern Montour County in central Pennsylvania…

Southeastern Columbia County in central Pennsylvania…

* Until 1130 AM EDT.

* At 1050 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Catawissa to near Shamokin to Rebuck to Port

Trevorton, moving east at 100 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Frackville, Ashland, Shenandoah, Mahanoy City, Nuremburg,

Girardville, Oneida, Sheppton, Brandonville and Aristes around

1100 AM EDT.

Tamaqua, Pottsville, St. Clair, Minersville, Schuylkill Haven,

Port Carbon, Hometown, New Philadelphia, Orwigsburg and Branchdale

around 1110 AM EDT.

McKeansburg and Snyders around 1120 AM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Ravine, Mary-D, Park Place, Ringtown, Deer Lake, Cumbola, Marion Heights, Landingville, Newtown and Mount Carbon.

This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 98 to 139.

This includes the following COVID-19 Test Sites…

Geisinger…

Geisinger Kulpmont…

Geisinger Orwigsburg…

Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital…

Lehigh Valley Health Network…

and West Penn Medical Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

&&

Jurewicz

For updated audio reports call AccuWeather at (814) 235-8650.