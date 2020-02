SUNBURY – Several people have been displaced following a fire at an apartment building in Sunbury on Friday afternoon. The fire started around 3:20 p.m. at 542 Edison Avenue.

The Daily Item reports the residents were evacuated safely with no injuries reported. Sunbury Fire Chief Russ Wertz told the Daily Item the fire started on the first floor and a state police fire marshal will investigate. Damage was said to be minor, but seven residents have been displaced by the fire.