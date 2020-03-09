Seventh case of Coronavirus discovered in PA, patient critical

HARRISBURG – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced a Montgomery County resident is a presumed positive case for COVID-19. Pennsylvania now has seven presumptive positive cases of coronavirus, five in Montgomery County, one in Delaware County and one in Wayne County.

This individual, an adult, is in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in critical condition, where they are being cared for under proper precautions to protect other patients and hospital staff. They tested presumptive positive after known international exposure.