Seven Valley COVID-19 deaths, over 2,200 state cases

HARRISBURG – Seven Valley COVID-19 deaths have been reported by the state, along with 39 new cases over the last two days.

In its daily update Monday, which also includes Sunday numbers, the state Department of health confirmed six new deaths, and 13 new cases in Northumberland County – eight of the new cases are at long-term care facilities. The county now has 88 total deaths and 1,276 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Snyder County has one new death reaching 11, along with eight new cases, including three at a nursing home, at 428 overall. Montour has four new cases at 245 overall and five deaths.

Union County has 14 new cases at 611 overall and seven deaths. At the Allenwood Federal Penitentiary, an outbreak remains with 82 active inmate cases and 10 active staff cases, mostly at the medium campus.

At Valley universities, Bloomsburg reported no new cases in its October 9 update, staying at 360 total student cases and two total staff cases. There are no longer any active cases at Bucknell, they’ve had 19 students test positive this year (14 students and five staff). Susquehanna has seven total cases.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 8 Northumberland County facilities – 391 total resident cases, 127 total staff cases and 67 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has 50 active cases -36 among residents, 14 among staff, with 257 total cases

In a Snyder County facility – 81 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases and nine deaths

In a Montour County facility – 58 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases; there’s also 113 active Grandview cases – 26 employees, 87 residents (134 total)

Among six Union County facilities – 17 total resident cases, nine total staff cases

At Valley hospitals:

Geisinger Danville – a decrease by one patient; 30 patients, four on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin – a decrease by one patient; now 11 patients

Evangelical Community Hospital – an increase by one patient …six patients, one on a ventilator

Statewide, 2,254 new cases have been confirmed over the last two days with the state total now over 173,000, of which 81% have recovered. 24 new deaths have also been confirmed, with the state death toll now over 8,300.

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 37 percent of cases so far in October. There are 2,044,706 patients who have tested negative to date. Approximately 11,345 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.