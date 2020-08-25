Seven new Valley COVID-19 deaths, 10 new cases

HARRISBURG – Seven new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the Valley, most of them in Northumberland County, alongwith 10 new cases in the area. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed six new deaths in Northumberland County, now at 30. Northumberland County also has seven new cases, now at 638 overall. Also at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the health department says there are 150 total cases since that outbreak, including 95 among residents and 55 among staff. There are also 21 deaths reported.

Montour County has one new death at four overall, along with one new case at 124 overall. Snyder County has two new cases at 144 overall and two deaths. Union County’s case count has been reduced from 361to 359, and four deaths.

Statewide, 561 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the state total to over 130,000 since the pandemic, of which 81% have recovered. 26 new deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 7,600. Among 19-24 year-old cases in North Central PA, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August.

There are 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,445,170 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 9,392 of our total cases are amongst health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.