Seven new Valley COVID-19 cases, 511 new PA cases

HARRISBURG – Seven new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and PA is over 71,000 cases. In its daily update Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed 511 new Pennsylvania cases. 55 new deaths have also been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 5,500.

In the Valley, three new cases have been confirmed in Snyder County at 45 and one death, along with two new cases in Montour at 52. Northumberland has two new cases at 192 and three deaths, and Union did not have any new cases, still at 59 and one death.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County has 348 cases and 31 deaths, Lycoming has 164 cases and 17 deaths, and Schuylkill has 631 cases and 34 deaths. Dauphin County has over 1,200 cases and 73 deaths, and Juniata remains with 95 cases and four deaths.

There are 620 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 383,111 patients who have tested negative to date, and 67% of COVID patients have recovered. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.