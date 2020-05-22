Seven new COVID-19 cases in Valley, nearly 5,000 PA deaths

HARRISBURG – Seven new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Valley, while Pennsylvania’s death toll is approaching 5,000. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed 866 new cases, bringing PA’s total to over 66,000. There are 481 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure…those are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

115 new deaths were reported, which brings the statewide total to over 4,900.

In the Valley, Snyder County has new cases reported for the first time in about 25 days, now at 35 cases and one death. Northumberland County has five new cases at 155 and two deaths. Union remains at 61 cases and one death, and Montour is back down to 50 cases.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County remains with 342 cases and 29 deaths. Lycoming has two new deaths at 12 and three new cases at 155. Schuylkill has 12 new cases at 560 and a 26th death. Dauphin County continues to surpass over 1,000 cases and five new deaths were reported at 57. A fourth death has been confirmed in Juniata County, but remains with 94 cases.

There are 312,743 patients who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.