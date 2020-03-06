Seven charged with drug smuggling at Snyder County Prison

MIDDLEBURG – Seven people are facing charges after smuggling a controlled substance into the Snyder County Prison last March. Snyder County DA Mike Piecuch and the state Attorney General’s office has announced the following individuals are facing drug and related charges:

49-year-old Todd Newcomer

31-year-old Breanna Fuller

32-year-old Kaileigh Soto

27-year-old Sierra Layton

28-year-old Brittany Gregory

39-year-old Carrie Miller

39-year-old Sarah Lecroy

The DA says the case was submitted to the Forth-Fifth Statewide Investigating Grand Jury. The Grand Jury then found it was Newcomber who smuggled the drugs into the prison. Piecuch says Soto and Fuller were allegedly part of the conspiracy to get the drugs into the female wing at the prison. Several inmates then consumed the drugs. The DA says the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed.