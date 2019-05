ELYSBURG – The twelfth branch of Service 1st Federal Credit Union is now open. In a news release this week, the credit union has announced the opening of its Elysburg location. The new location is at 196 West Valley Avenue.

The new office features what they call a state-of-the-art “pod” station for credit union members to conduct transactions. The credit union is hosting an open house there June 17-29 to celebrate the new location.