Series of burglaries resulting in big money damages in Union County

UNION COUNTY – Three burglaries occurred in about a three-and-a-half week span in Union County, and in some cases, the result was thousands of dollars in damage and losses.

Milton state police say the first incident was reported to have occurred between January 17 and February 4 at a home on County Line Road in Union Township. Troopers say someone broke into the rear of the home and stole three water lines, resulting in over $15,000 in damage and replacement costs for the copper pipe.

Milton troopers say the second incident occurred between January 19 and February 7 at a home on Weikert Road in Hartley Township. There, troopers say thieves forced their way into a garage and then stole the catalytic converter from a vehicle. That incident resulted in $200 worth of damage.

The third incident reportedly occurred between January 27 and February 8 at a home on Pleasant View Road in White Deer Township. Troopers say a Ruger handgun and $1,500 in cash were stolen there.