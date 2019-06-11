Separate high school playoffs coming for Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG — Legislation is expected to be introduced later today that would create separate state playoffs for private and public schools in Pennsylvania.

Media reports say that under House Bill 1600, all schools, public and private, would continue to compete against each other in regular season and district-level playoffs. After the district playoffs, private schools would compete in one playoff and public schools in another. The champions in each of those playoffs would then face each other in the final championship game.

The change would be in effect for football, baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball, and soccer. The plan has been endorsed by both the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference and a group of public school superintendents who began lobbying for changes to the playoff system last summer.