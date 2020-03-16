COVID Closures: Senior Centers, Lewisburg Children’s Museum

LEWISBURG – More closures have been announced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release, the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging says their four senior centers will be closed starting Tuesday and will be closed at least two weeks. The centers are located in Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Penns Creek and Beaver Springs. Anyone needing assistance can still call the agency’s office at 570-524-2100 or 570-374-5558.

The Lewisburg Children’s Museum has also temporarily closed until at least March 30. All scheduled public and private events at the museum will be canceled or postponed during the closure. LCM says it will continue to offer educational activities on its Facebook page, as well as information to support families.