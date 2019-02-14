Senator Yaw opposes legalizing recreational marijuana

SUNBURY – As Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman begins his legalizing marijuana listening tour, one Valley state senator is against the idea. During a recent appearance on WKOK’s On The Mark, Senator Gene Yaw (R-23rd, Loyalsock) says legalizing marijuana would reduce research into the drug, “I think that they’re a lot of people that were involved in that say that legalizing recreational marijuana is going to take away from the real purpose of the medical cannabis because it’s going to lessen the incentive to do research. I think there’s some truth to that.”

However, Yaw does not think recreational marijuana would necessarily a trigger to opioids, “I’m just not convinced that it is, just because that people that smoke marijuana once in a while, I really don’t think that it is the type of gateway drug that opioids have gotten targeted with.”

Yaw says while he’s not for recreational marijuana, he does disagree with Majority Leader Jake Corman’s theory that it’s irresponsible to talk about the subject, “I’ve learned a lot in my opioid travels that we need to talk about it, and I think talking about it is not a problem. We don’t necessarily have to agree on everything. I think it’s reasonable to talk about it.”

