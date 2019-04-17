Senator Yaw: House/Senate approve Hellbender as state amphibian

HARRISBURG – The Eastern Hellbender is one big step closer to being new state amphibian of Pennsylvania. The bill designating it the new state amphibian was overwhelmingly approved by the state house. That’s according to State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23rd, Williamsport), prime sponsor of the bill. The bill is expected to be signed by Governor Tom Wolf next week.

The proposal was championed by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s PA Student Leadership Council and Lycoming College’s Clean Water Institute. The CBF’s student leadership council consists of high school students, who invested many hours studying the amphibian.

They also determined the Eastern Hellbender faces many problems within the state. Lycoming College assisted in the study. The Hellbender is considered an ideal barometer of water quality and its range and numbers are declining as waterways face many challenges.