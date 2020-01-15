Senator Yaw elected Chairman of tri-state Chesapeake Bay Commission

HARRISBURG – A Valley lawmaker is the new chair of the Chesapeake Bay Commission. State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23, Williamsport) said he wants to make strides to protect the water in our local streams and in the entire Chesapeake watershed.

Sen. Yaw will oversee the policy making efforts of the 21 member Commission, whose members are senators and house members from Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Yaw says he has a good understanding of where we need to target our clean-up efforts for the Bay, and he says their efforts will focus on the Susquehanna River south of Harrisburg.

