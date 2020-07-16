Senator Gordner: Senate votes to restore transparency in state government

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s Senate Majority Whip, who is from The Valley, says state senators are hoping to see a bill passed to maintain access to public records during a disaster declaration.

In a release, State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) says the senate approved the bill that would prohibit the governor from directing a state agency to ignore records requests during an emergency declaration. The house has already approved the bill and it is on the desk of the governor.

The bill would put the governor’s disaster declaration itself under the state’s Right-to-Know law. The legislation would also prevent similar situations to the Wolf Administration’s refusal to answer public records requests during the pandemic.

An agency would only be able to deny a request for the reasons already authorized under the state’s Right-to-Know Law. When an agency closes its physical location, the legislation would require the Office of Open Records to publish guidelines how it should respond to requests.