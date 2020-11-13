Senator Gordner re-elected Majority WHIP for 2021-22 session

HARRISBURG – One of the Valley’s state senators will serve as a majority leader in Harrisburg again for the next session of the General Assembly. State Senator John Gornder (R-27th, Berwick) says he was unanimously re-elected as Majority Whip by the Senate Republican Caucus.

As Whip, Senator Gordner’s duties include acting as assistant floor leader, working to gain support for legislation. This assures Senate Republican policies are maintained through the cooperative efforts of the majority caucus. Gordner says those principles include job development, responsible budgeting and maintaining a low tax burden.