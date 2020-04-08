Senator Gordner hosting tele-town hall Friday

HARRISBURG – One of the Valley’s state senators is inviting his constituents to participate in a telephone town hall later this week. In a release, State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) says he’s hosting the tele-town hall Friday at 1 p.m. to address COVID-19 related concerns.

At the time of the event, all land lines within the 27th District will receive a phone call from the senator inviting them to participate. If they choose to do so, they should simply stay on the line. If residents would like to register a cell phone number to be part of the event, visit www.senatorgordner.com and click on the tele-town hall button on the main page.

Joining Senator Gordner in the town hall is Dr. Gerald Maloney, Chief Medical Officer at Geisinger, Joanne Troutman, President and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, and Doug Wilburn, Director of Business Finance Programs at SEDA-Council of Governments.