Senators Casey & Toomey reflect on administration briefing

WASHINGTON – After attending a 90-minute briefing in Washington D.C., Pennsylvania’s U.S Senator’s Casey and Toomey shared their opinions about the imminent threat and the killing of Qassem Soleimani. Senator Bob Casey wanted to know the answer to the basic question, what was the imminent threat but says he did not hear nearly enough, “And what I didn’t hear in that briefing was an answer to the basic question what was the imminent threat, what was the nature of it.”

On the other hand, U.S State Senator Pat Toomey supports the president for two reasons, “By killing Soleimani, we maximized the chances that we would disrupt or prevent this attack or series of attacks that were imminent, but the second became necessary to restore deterrence.”

There was a classified briefing by senior members of the Trump administration Wednesday afternoon. Both Senators offered conference call opportunities for reporters. They talked about other aspects and each has their remarks on their respective websites. You can link to their websites and statements below:

