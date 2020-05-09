PA GOP says governor refuses to honor subpoena, cites ‘privilege’

HARRISBURG – The Senate is weighing next steps after the Governor failed to comply with a subpoena and release documents associated with mandated business closures related to COVID-19, according to Senate Republican leaders.

Senate Republicans have repeatedly sought access to the records in order to examine if legislative action would be necessary to correct inequities, both as part of the ongoing pandemic, as well as for any future emergencies. The Governor says he cannot release the information to the Senate, due to executive privilege and an audit being conducted by the state’s Auditor General, at the request of the Senate.

After the Governor sent a letter to the Senate, responding to the subpoena, a list of all businesses granted exemptions was posted to the Department of Community and Economic Development website. However, the list on the DCED’s website only covers one of 14 areas of information requested by Senate Republicans.