Sen. Yudichak Leaving Dems: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores

AP PA Headlines 11/20/19

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two students in western Pennsylvania are in police custody after a gun was found in a parked car on campus. Seneca Valley School District Superintendent Dr. Tracy Vitale says several students reported seeing a gun in a student’s possession at Intermediate High School Tuesday morning.

The firearm was found in the glove compartment of a student’s car. Vitale says police believe the weapon may have been sold to another student. Both students were removed from school grounds and taken into police custody. Vitale says all students in the district are safe. The incident is under investigation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Democrat in Pennsylvania’s state Senate is switching his registration to become an independent and will caucus with the Republican majority. Sen. John Yudichak of Luzerne County said Tuesday that registering as an independent is the only way he can faithfully and fully serve the people of his northeastern Pennsylvania district. Yudichak’s departure comes after Democrats picked up six seats in the past year.

The 49-year-old Yudichak served six terms in the state House and won re-election to a third Senate term last year. He’s occasionally split with Democratic leadership on floor votes and was the party’s chair of the Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. Republicans hold a 27-seat majority in the 50-seat chamber, with one Republican-leaning district temporarily vacant. With Yudichak as an independent, there will be 21 Democrats.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh’s third-term city controller is running for an open state auditor general’s office next year. Democrat Michael Lamb made the announcement Tuesday, two weeks after he was re-elected to the fiscal watchdog job in Pennsylvania’s second-largest city. Pennsylvania’s current auditor general, Eugene DePasquale, is completing a second four-year term and is barred from seeking another.

The 57-year-old Lamb is from a prominent political family. His nephew is a member of Congress from suburban Pittsburgh and his father was the state Senate’s Democratic majority leader. Several other Democrats have announced their candidacy, including Christina Hartman, a former congressional candidate from Lancaster County who has worked in human rights and nonprofit advocacy, and Nina Ahmad, a former Philadelphia deputy mayor and former president of the National Organization for Women’s Philadelphia chapter.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New limits on gifts to Pennsylvania public officials, including an outright ban on taking cash, are in a bill that’s made it out of a legislative committee. The House State Government Committee on Tuesday voted unanimously to advance the proposal, which puts an annual limit on the cash value of gifts and hospitality that public officials, public employees or candidates can accept.

The vote came after Republicans pushed through a party-line vote to add an exception to let lobbyists give birthday or wedding presents. Gifts generally can’t total more than $50 from one person in a calendar year, or hospitality, transportation or lodging worth $500 a year. The bill provides other exceptions, allowing gifts from family members or “gifts exchanged between public officials or public employees on a voluntary basis.”

Features

BOSTON (AP) — The toy industry is dismissing a safety group’s annual worst toys list as misleading and needlessly frightening to parents. The Toy Association says World Against Toys Causing Harm doesn’t run safety tests on the toys. In contrast, the industry trade group says all toys sold in the U.S. must meet more than 100 “rigorous safety tests and standards” by law.

The association represents most of the toy makers named on WATCH’s list. It also suggests parents buy toys from reputable stores and online sellers. A high-powered Nerf gun, ice cream-scented Nickelodeon slime and a plastic Power Rangers claw are among the toys topping the list released Tuesday by WATCH.The Massachusetts-based nonprofit has been issuing the lists ahead of the holidays for more than four decades.

SAN DIEGO (AP) – The American Medical Association is calling for an immediate ban on all electronic cigarettes and vaping devices. The group adopted the sweeping stance Tuesday at a policy-making meeting in San Diego. It aims to lobby for laws, regulations or legal action to achieve a ban, but the industry is sure to fight back.

The AMA cited the surge in teen e-cigarette use. The group also said the recent outbreak of lung illnesses linked to vaping shows how little is known about the health consequences. Most of those sickened said they vaped THC, the high-inducing ingredient in marijuana, not nicotine. The policy singles out e-cigarette and vaping products not approved to help people quit smoking. But none have been approved yet for that use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

TORONTO (AP) — The term “midget” is being dropped from youth divisions in Canadian hockey because the governing body aims to be more inclusive. Hockey Canada says it wanted to be sure it wasn’t “putting up barriers to keep people away from the sport.” The term “midget” has long been used in a variety of sports although it is considered derogatory by many.

The issue generated attention a year ago when the parent of a young son with dwarfism noticed the term on a banner at a mall. Also dropped starting next season are the categories novice, peewee, bantam and atom. They will be replaced with age-based designators. The change was approved at Hockey Canada’s winter congress over the weekend.

LELAND, Ill. (AP) — Parents of students at a northern Illinois elementary school are angry after an older student led an experiment that asked their children to open child-proof medicine bottles. Parents weren’t told in advance about Friday’s project at Leland Elementary School. The principal and the Leland School District superintendent sent parents a letter Sunday.

They say a junior high school student worked with kindergarten and first grade students “to gather data for a science fair project.” The letter says the older student “at points” demonstrated how to open the containers. Superintendent Jodi Moore told the Chicago Tribune that the older student wasn’t acting maliciously. Parents are upset the project could happen without their consent and are concerned about the school’s communication methods.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A movement is growing in North Carolina to prevent the act of so-called “opossum dropping.” The practice involves suspending an opossum in a transparent box on New Year’s Eve and slowly lowering it the ground as people count down to midnight. The Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday that a western North Carolina town had conducted opossum drops for 24 years.

Brasstown in Clay County dropped its last opossum in 2018. But the organization Animal Help Now wants to prevent anyone from doing it elsewhere. That will require a change to state law that allows people to do anything they want to opossums for five days each year. The group started a petition and gathered almost 160,000 signatures before the petition closed. The group says it’s continuing its legislative efforts.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt thought long and hard about whether to do a reboot of “Mad About You,” the NBC sitcom staple of the ’90s set solidly inside the Buchman family bubble. “We had 20 years of lunches where we said, ‘Absolutely never, ever.’ It was the worst idea,” recalled Hunt, who played Jamie Buchman to Reiser’s Paul.

Reiser added during a recent interview: “It was a joke.” Time hop to Wednesday and the debut of the “Mad About You” redux on Spectrum Originals, a limited series available exclusively to the telecommunications conglomerate’s on-demand subscribers. The series ended in 1999 after seven seasons with a two-part finale that did some time hopping of its own. Janeane Garofalo played Jamie and Paul Buchman’s only child, Mabel, who was seen all grown up for the first time since infancy when she narrated 22 years into the future to end the show.

The future is now. The new show picks up as an anxiety-prone Mabel (Abby Quinn) heads off to college, unraveling mom Jamie in the apartment where the Buchmans continue to live in downtown New York, just five blocks from Mabel’s New York University dorm room. It was that seamless timing, Mabel’s emerging adulthood, that got the two stars thinking they could do it all over again. That and the fact that some shows in recent years have rebooted with a shred of dignity: “Will & Grace” and “Roseanne”-turned-“The Conners,” for instance.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is gearing up for Christmas. Melania Trump is set to receive the official White House Christmas tree on Monday afternoon. The Christmas tree is coming from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pitman, Pennsylvania. Owner Larry Snyder won an annual contest held by the National Christmas Tree Association, earning the honor of gifting a tree from his farm to the White House.

The White House didn’t provide details about the tree in its announcement Tuesday. But the tree will arrive at the front door of the White House by horse-drawn carriage and become the focal point of Christmas in the White House Blue Room. 9 Great white sharks suddenly show up near the Carolinas

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (AP) — It’s not officially Shark Week but for trackers along the East Coast, several great white sharks are putting on a show. The Charlotte Observer reports nine sharks tagged by the ocean data-gathering organization OCEARCH have appeared near the coast in a five-day span, including two that are about 12 feet long.

Tracking shows two sharks near Charleston, South Carolina. Five more are near the Outer Banks. It’s unclear why so many sharks are swimming near shore in the same region, but OCEARCH’s Chris Fischer told The Outer Banks Voice that the area is a key spot in the shark’s migration.

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are the top ten prime-time programs by viewership compiled by Nielsen for Nov. 11-17.

NFL Football: Seattle at San Francisco, ESPN, 16.95 million.

2. NFL Football: Chicago at L.A. Rams, NBC, 16.85 million.

3. NFL Football: Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Fox, 15.66 million.

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 13.2 million.

5. “Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick,” NBC, 12.2 million.

6. “NCIS,” CBS, 11.66 million.

7. “CMA Awards,” ABC, 11.28 million.

8. “NFL Pregame Show,” Fox, 9.64 million.

9. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 9.47 million.

10. “Young Sheldon, CBS, 9.06 million.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says the brawl that ended his team’s loss to Cleveland was “ugly for the game of football.” Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely after taking off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and then swinging it at the quarterback’s head. Tomlin said he’s not going to use the incident as a teachable moment, adding he’s not sure the Steelers did anything to “make it happen in the first place.” The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brock Nelson’s second goal of the game 2:55 into overtime capped a frantic comeback to lift the New York Islanders over the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 to extend their points streak to 15 games. The Islanders trailed by two late in the third period before goals by Josh Bailey and Ryan Pulock in the final 4:29 of regulation forced overtime.

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov and Brett Connolly each had a goal and an assist to lift the Florida Panthers over the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2. Jonathan Huberdeau, Colton Sceviour and Mike Hoffman also scored and Evgenii Dadonov had two assists. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 35 shots. The Panthers are 6-2-1 in their past nine games. Morgan Frost scored a goal in his first NHL game and Travis Sanheim also scored for the Flyers, who have lost four straight.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Lamar Stevens scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half and Penn State pulled away from Bucknell 98-70. Mike Watkins added 18 points, Myles Dread 12 and Jamari Wheeler 10 for the Nittany Lions (4-0), who only led by three at halftime. Andrew Funk scored 15 points while Bruce Moore notched 14 and Paul Newman and Jimmy Sotos added 10 apiece for the Bison (2-3) who trailed for all but 2:32. Penn State men’s basketball airs on WKOK and WKOK.com.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Golden State 114 Memphis 95

Final New Orleans 115 Portland 104

Final Sacramento 120 Phoenix 116

Final L.A. Lakers 112 Oklahoma City 107

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 4 Buffalo 1

Final Columbus 5 Montreal 2

Final Florida 5 Philadelphia 2

Final Boston 5 New Jersey 1

Final OT N-Y Islanders 5 Pittsburgh 4

Final Ottawa 4 Detroit 3

Final Winnipeg 2 Nashville 1

Final St. Louis 3 Tampa Bay 1

Final Carolina 4 Chicago 2

Final Dallas 6 Vancouver 1

Final Colorado 3 Calgary 2

Final Vegas 4 Toronto 2

Final Edmonton 5 San Jose 2

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (7)Virginia 61 Vermont 55

Final (4)Kansas 75 ETSU 63

Final (6)Maryland 74 Fairfield 55

Final (8)Gonzaga 72 Texas-Arlington 66

Final (25)Washington 72 Maine 53

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New York at Philadelphia 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Washington 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago 8 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota 8 p.m.

Houston at Denver 9 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Clippers 10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Ottawa at Montreal 7:30 p.m.

Washington at N-Y Rangers 8 p.m.

