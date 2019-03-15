Sen. Yaw Sponsors Legislation in PIAA Sports Playoffs

HARRISBURG – Legislation separating PIAA sports playoffs between traditional public schools (boundary schools) and private, parochial and charter schools (non-boundary schools) will soon be introduced.

State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23, Loyalsock) says the law will address the imbalance that exists now. He says private schools can draft students from anywhere in the state as well as outside of the state. Public school are limited to only students that live within the municipal boundaries of the school district.

Senator yaw said “While the PIAA has been aware of the inequities in its current system and undertaken some attempts to put fairness into its competition and playoffs systems, more needs to be done immediately,” “It’s a matter of fairness.”

The Senator noted that there is a similar proposal pending in the House of Representatives.