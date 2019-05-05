Sen. Scarnati Wants Open Primaries: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 5/5/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is in the minority of states with closed primary elections, but the fast-growing number of independent voters is sparking a debate in Pennsylvania’s Legislature about opening up party primaries. It helps that it is led by a high-profile backer, the top Republican in the GOP-controlled state Senate, Joe Scarnati.

Scarnati says allowing independent voters to cast ballots in party primaries can curb extremism in primary elections and increase voter turnout. Scarnati’s bill has the support of the Senate’s ranking Democrat, Jay Costa, and Gov. Tom Wolf. In Pennsylvania, the number of unaffiliated voters has grown 75% in eight years, a reflection of national trends. Here’s the catch: researchers don’t find that open primaries have much, if any, effect on increasing turnout or moderating politics.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State is hiring an architect under a plan to build a $71 million campus art museum that could open in 2022. Philly.com says university President Eric Barron this week presented the plan, which could grow to $85 million if enough money is raised. It would accommodate two large art collections the school recently received, and supplant the Palmer Museum, which lacks parking. The school’s trustees on Friday decided to hire architect Allied Works for what could be a 73,000 square-foot museum. The plan calls for it to be located in an open area next to the botanical gardens in the arboretum.

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Family members say a Pennsylvania couple who had been married for almost 45 years died within minutes of each other. Clair “Cos” Vance had made daily visits to a care center where his 70-year-old wife, Jeanne, lived because of mobility and medical problems. But those visits stopped last week when he developed a flu-like illness and was hospitalized.

As his condition worsened, Jeanne spoke with her 75-year-old husband on the phone. She last spoke to him minutes before he died Sunday night. One of the couple’s daughters was with her father when he died. She asked her aunts to go to the care center and tell her mother of his death. But when they arrived, they found Jeanne Vance dead in her room. The couple was buried together Friday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — A university in Ohio will remove from a campus theater the last name of an actress who starred in “The Birth of a Nation,” considered one of the most racist movies ever made. The Blade reports Bowling Green State University trustees’ 7-0 vote Friday to drop the last name of actresses Dorothy and Lillian Gish comes after the school’s Black Student Union raised concerns when the little-used theater was relocated to the student union.

Lillian Gish starred in the 1915 silent film, which served as a tribute to the Ku Klux Klan and helped revive the white supremacist group. A university task force issued a report last month saying the Gish name and displays about “The Birth of a Nation” contributed to an “intimidating, even hostile, educational environment.”

STERLING, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump criticized social media companies after Facebook banned a number of extremist figures, declaring that he was “monitoring and watching, closely!!” Trump, who tweeted and re-tweeted complaints Friday and Saturday, said he would “monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms.” He has previously asserted that social media companies exhibit bias against conservatives, something the companies have rejected as untrue.

The president’s comments came after Facebook this week banned Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones and other extremists, saying they violated its ban on “dangerous individuals.” The company also removed right-wing personalities Paul Nehlen, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson and Laura Loomer, along with Jones’ site, Infowars, which often posts conspiracy theories. The latest bans apply both to Facebook’s main service and to Instagram and extend to fan pages and other related accounts.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and John Kennedy, R-La. Meet the Press is on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon Sunday.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Pompeo; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Reps. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Doug Collins, R-Ga. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Cory Booker, D-N.J. “Fox News Sunday” — Pompeo; Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kurt Suzuki and Victor Robles hit consecutive home runs in the eighth inning to lead the Washington Nationals to a 10-8 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. It was just the third win in the last 10 for the Nationals, whose injuries continued to pile up. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com. Phillies play today 1:30pm, Nationals at Phillies.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Newman hit a go-ahead two-run triple in the seventh inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the Oakland Athletics 6-4. Newman had his first at-bat in nearly a month thanks to a cut on his right middle finger and ripped a shot down the right-field line off J.B. Wendelken to bring home Gregory Polanco and Bryan Reynolds with two outs in the seventh as the Pirates won for the third time in four games. Josh Bell homered twice for Pittsburgh.

UNDATED (AP) — Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets could use the kind of break everybody else is getting in the second round of the NBA playoffs. If anybody deserved some time off, it’s the All-Star center who just played 65 minutes in a game. But there’s no rest for the weary now. The Nuggets and Trail Blazers will be back on the court Sunday for Game 4 of their series, surely a little low on fuel after they tied an NBA record by playing four overtimes Friday in Portland’s 140-137 victory.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Toronto Raptors say forward Pascal Siakam is doubtful for today’s Game 4 against Philadelphia with a right calf injury. Siakam is Toronto’s second-leading scorer in these playoffs, averaging 22.9 points a game. The Raptors trail their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the 76ers 2-1.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 6 Oakland 4

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 7 N-Y Yankees 3

Final Cleveland 5 Seattle 4

Final Kansas City 15 Detroit 3

Final Baltimore 3 Tampa Bay 0

Final Houston 14 L-A Angels 2

Final Boston 15 Chi White Sox 2

Final Texas 8 Toronto 5

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 6 St. Louis 5

Final Atlanta 9 Miami 2

Final Washington 10 Philadelphia 8

Final Milwaukee 4 N-Y Mets 3, 18 Innings

Final Cincinnati 9 San Francisco 2

Final Arizona 9 Colorado 2

Final L-A Dodgers 7 San Diego 6

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final OT Houston 126 Golden State 121

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 4 Columbus 3

Final San Jose 2 Colorado 1

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final New York 3 Los Angeles 2

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Oakland at Pittsburgh 1:35 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Baltimore 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N-Y Yankees 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L-A Angels 4:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta at Miami 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia 2:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at San Diego 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chi Cubs 7:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Toronto at Philadelphia 3:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland 7:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

St. Louis at Dallas 3:00 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Atlanta at Kansas City 9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved