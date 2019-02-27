Sen. Casey on Minimum Wage: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 2/27/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania says he’s adding his name to the 30 fellow Democrats who are co-sponsoring legislation to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. The bill that Casey said Tuesday he’s joining would raise the federal minimum wage, set at $7.25 an hour since 2007, in six annual steps to $15.

It’s written by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and backed by five other Democratic senators who, like Sanders, are seeking the party’s nomination to run for president. Previously, Casey had authored legislation to increase the federal minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2020. Casey acknowledges that winning passage in the Republican-controlled Senate is a tall order, but says it’s important to build support for it now if a Democrat is elected president in 2020.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is about to start issuing driver licenses that allow holders to board commercial airliners and enter certain secure federal facilities when federal Real ID standards take effect in Pennsylvania next year. The state Department of Transportation plans to issue the so-called Real IDs starting Friday. Those who want one must bring proof of current address, a Social Security card and proof of identity, such as a passport or birth certificate, to a driver license center.

About 170,000 people who got pre-qualified can order theirs online. There are 10 million holders of Pennsylvania driver licenses and ID cards. The Real IDs cost $30 and meet federal anti-terrorism standards, but are optional and aren’t necessary to legally drive. Federal Real ID standards take effect in Pennsylvania in October 2020.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is threatening to veto two Democratic bills expanding federal background checks on gun purchases, saying they do not sufficiently protect gun owners’ Second Amendment rights. The House is expected to vote this week on separate bills requiring background checks for all sales and transfers of firearms and extending the background-check review from three to 10 days.

The bills are the first in a series of steps planned by majority House Democrats to tighten gun laws after eight years of Republican control.

The White House says in a veto message that the bill expanding background checks would impose unreasonable requirements on gun owners. It says the bill could block someone from borrowing a firearm for self-defense or allowing a neighbor to take care of a gun while traveling. The other bill, extending the review period for a background check, “would unduly impose burdensome delays on individuals seeking to purchase a firearm,” the White House said.

LOUIS (AP) — The United Methodist Church, America’s second-largest Protestant denomination, faces a likely surge in defections and acts of defiance after delegates at a crucial conference voted Tuesday to strengthen the faith’s divisive bans on same-sex marriage and ordination of LGBT clergy. Emotions were high throughout the third and final day of the UMC’s meeting. Some supporters of greater LGBT inclusion were in tears, while others vented their anger when, midway through the session, delegates defeated a proposal that would have let regional and local church bodies decide for themselves on gay-friendly policies.

“Devastation,” was how former Methodist pastor Rebecca Wilson of Detroit described her feelings. “As someone who left because I’m gay, I’m waiting for the church I love to stop bringing more hate.”

After several more hours of debate, the conservatives’ proposal, called the Traditional Plan, was approved by a vote of 438-384. Opponents unsuccessfully sought to weaken the plan with hostile amendments or to prolong the debate past a mandatory adjournment time set to accommodate a monster truck rally in the arena. One delegate even requested an investigation into the possibility that “vote buying” was taking place at the conference.

CHICAGO (AP) — Was R. Kelly just hungry after he got out of jail, or was he saying something more with his choice of restaurant? Kelly’s first stop after posting $100,000 bail late Monday was an iconic McDonald’s in downtown Chicago that was formerly known as the Rock-N-Roll McDonald’s. According to the Lifetime TV documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” Kelly allegedly would cruise McDonald’s restaurants for teen girls, including that particular McDonald’s. Kelly is charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of four women, three who were minors. Kelly has pleaded not guilty. Kelly sat in a booth with his entourage, signed autographs and waved at a fan who yelled “I love you!” Aerial video shows Kelly later made a stop at a cigar bar.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A mystery man is being hailed as a hero for buying all the cookies some Girl Scouts had for sale, saying he did it so they wouldn’t have to stand outside anymore. South Carolina mother Kayla Dillard said on Facebook that the man paid $540 in cash for all the girls’ cookies, saying he did it “so y’all can get out of this cold” outside a store near Greenville, South Carolina. WYFF-TV reports that the man posed for a picture with two Girl Scouts after buying their cookies last week, but no one got his name. Dillard said she still hasn’t been able to confirm his identity.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jenna Bush Hager has landed a gig where drinking on the job is not frowned upon — but actually encouraged. NBC has appointed her as co-host of the fourth hour of the “Today” show. She will join Hoda Kotb, and replace Kathie Lee Gifford starting in April. Kotb and Gifford made the fourth hour of the NBC morning an irreverent affair, often sipping wine as they dished on the day’s topics. Hager’s dad is former President George W. Bush. She’s been with Today for a decade, filling a variety of roles.

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — It will not take long for this Wyoming school to take roll call, track attendance or give out grades. That’s because the Cozy Hollow School will have an enrollment of one. The district plans to re-open an isolated school to serve a single student who is entering kindergarten this fall. The school is about 60 miles north of Laramie. At least no new construction will be involved. There is already a modular classroom in place — but it hasn’t been used for about a decade. There is another one-student school in the district. They’re a few miles away, but the roads connecting them are impassable most of the winter.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jared McCann scored twice to power the Pittsburgh Penguins past the new-look Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2. Matt Murray made 21 saves as the Penguins snapped a two-game skid. Jake Guentzel, Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby also scored for Pittsburgh.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jake Voracek, James van Riemsdyk and Claude Giroux each scored to keep the Philadelphia Flyers’ tenuous playoff prospects alive in a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Jack Eichel scored his 22nd goal and Casey Mittelstadt had his ninth of the season for the Sabres.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Class 3A District 4 Semifinal

Wellsboro 73, Mount Carmel 48

Class 4A District 4 Semifinal

Shamokin 53, Montoursville 51

Class 6A District 6/8/10

Kennedy Catholic 97, State College 53

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Class 1A District 3 Semifinal

Greenwood 55, Veritas Academy 19

Class 3A District 6 Semifinal

Penns Valley 53, Central Cambria 45

Class 4A District 2 Third Place

Nanticoke Area 31, Berwick 20

Class 4A District 4 Semifinal

Mifflinburg 61, Shamokin 43

Class 6A WPIAL Semifinal

Warrior Run 37, Lewisburg 29

Here are the scores from yesterday’s national sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Minnesota 6 Pittsburgh 5

Final Miami 3 Houston 0

Final Detroit 14 N-Y Mets 4

Final Kansas City 8 L-A Dodgers 2

Final Cleveland 5 Colorado 3

Philadelphia at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m., canceled

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 11 Baltimore 5, 8 Innings

Final Chi White Sox 9 Kansas City 7

Final L-A Angels 17 Oakland 5

Final Texas 4 Seattle 4

Boston at Toronto 1:07 p.m., canceled

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 6 Washington 1

Final Atlanta 4 N-Y Mets 3

Final Arizona 5 Chi Cubs 4

Final San Francisco 4 Cincinnati 3

Final San Diego 3 Milwaukee 1

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final N-Y Knicks 108 Orlando 103

Final Toronto 118 Boston 95

Final Denver 121 Oklahoma City 112

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Calgary 3 N-Y Islanders 1

Final Boston 4 San Jose 1

Final Washington 7 Ottawa 2

Final Carolina 6 L.A. Kings 1

Final Pittsburgh 5 Columbus 2

Final Philadelphia 5 Buffalo 2

Final Montreal 8 Detroit 1

Final St. Louis 2 Nashville 0

Final Minnesota 3 Winnipeg 2

Final SO Arizona 4 Florida 3

Final Vegas 4 Dallas 1

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (20) Virginia Tech 77 (3) Duke 72

Final (4) Kentucky 70 Arkansas 66

Final (5) North Carolina 93 Syracuse 85

Final (13) LSU 66 Texas A&M 55

Final 2OT Indiana 75 (19) Wisconsin 73

Final (21) Buffalo 77 Akron 64

Final Ohio St. 90 (22) Iowa 70

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Minnesota at Philadelphia 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Washington 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco 3:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Texas 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chi White Sox 3:05 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Oakland 3:05 p.m.

L-A Angels at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Detroit 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland 3:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta at St. Louis 1:05 p.m.

Miami at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego 3:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Houston at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Miami 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Boston 8:00 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

Detroit at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah 9:00 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento 10:00 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Edmonton at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Calgary at New Jersey 7:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N-Y Rangers 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim 10:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech at (2) Virginia 7:00 p.m.

(7) Tennessee at Mississippi 7:00 p.m.

(8) Houston at East Carolina 7:00 p.m.

(10) Marquette at Villanova 9:00 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at (11) Texas Tech 7:00 p.m.

UNLV at (12) Nevada 11:00 p.m.

Illinois at (14) Purdue 8:30 p.m.

(17) Maryland at Penn St. 6:30 p.m.

(23) Cincinnati at SMU 9:00 p.m.

