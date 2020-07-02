Selinsgrove’s pool to open Friday, big fundraiser launches soon

SELINSGROVE- Selinsgrove’s pool is opening Friday (July 3) at noon. The pool is opening later than usual this year due to COVID-19 and swimmers will need to adhere to CDC guidelines when using the facilities. Sliding boards, diving boards, and water fountains will be closed.

Season pool passes have been discounted due to the shortened season. The pool has been been temporarily repaired for this season but major repairs, renovations, and resurfacing will need to be done at a cost of about $200,000. Donations for that project can be sent to the the Selinsgrove Area Recreation, Inc.