Selinsgrove wrestler vying for another championship

HERSHEY – One area AAA wrestler is hoping for a second state championship. Selinsgrove High School Junior Nate Schon, 220 pounds, will wrestle in this morning’s semi-final round, taking on John Myers of Greensburg Salem. If he wins that match, he will advance to the finals this evening in Hershey. Other area AAA wrestlers were eliminated yesterday including Selinsgrove juniors Coy Bastian and Ryan Aument and Shikellamy’s Cade Balestrini and Adam Young.