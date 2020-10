SELINSGROVE – A Selinsgrove woman will be singing the National Anthem Saturday at a rally for President Donald Trump in Montoursville. Chelsey Davis was recommended by friends to sing at the rally and she was notified Friday at she was selected.

Davis grew up singing at Selinsgrove sporting events. She also sang at a rally for President George W. Bush in 2004 in Wilkes Barre. Davis says she’s a Republican and a proud American and is thrilled to perform at the Trump rally.