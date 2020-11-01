Selinsgrove woman singing at two more Trump rallies

SELINSGROVE – After singing at his own rally Saturday night, a Selinsgrove woman is getting two more big chances to sing the national anthem before rallies supporting President Donald Trump. Chelsey Pagana Davis tells WKOK she will sing for the Ivanka Trump rally in Lancaster tonight. Then Monday, she’ll sing for Vice President Mike Pence’s rally in Latrobe, Westmoreland County.

Davis grew up singing at Selinsgrove sporting events. Davis says she’s a Republican and a proud American and is thrilled to perform at Trump’s rallies.