Selinsgrove welcomes back home town clock

SELINSGROVE – After over a year’s worth of repairs, Selinsgrove’s 100-year-old clock is returning to the borough this weekend. The Promotions Committee of Selinsgrove Projects Incorporated is hosting the celebration Saturday. They’ll welcome home the historic Snyder County Trust clock at the corner of Market and Pine streets.

In April of last year, the clock was removed from its perch for cleaning and restoration and taken to Ohio. The celebration will include a brief history of the clock and how it became a fixture in the downtown. They’ll also use the opportunity to unveil a new Selinsgrove mascot.