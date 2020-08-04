Selinsgrove suspends open containers law, other measures taken 

SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove residents can now freely have an open container of alcohol in the downtown, and they are getting other help from the borough to enjoy other recreational activities.

Selinsgrove Borough Council members Monday night voted to temporarily suspend prohibitions on open containers of alcohol in the central business district. The council says the suspension is a way to further support downtown businesses during COVID-19. This decision they say came at the request of some business owners.

In addition, council also approved additional curbside parking spaces along Market Street and the closure of the alley in front of the borough building and Gelnett Memorial Library. This they say will allow for more tables and chairs for takeout.

The borough is also set to purchase several tables and chairs, grills, and dog stations as part of updating efforts for some borough parks.