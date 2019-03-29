Selinsgrove students place in top 5 of Husky Dog Pound competition

BLOOMSBURG— Perhaps some Valley students could be successful on a show like ABC’s “Shark Tank.” In a news release, Bloomsburg University officials say students from Selinsgrove High School placed in the top five at the third annual Husky Pound competition Thursday. It’s held by the university’s Zeigler College of Business. Selinsgrove’s team, “Quick Cards,” which consist of Jonathan Bosworth, Antonio Margel, and Coy Bastian, placed fourth in the competition.

The competition is a “Shark Tank-like” event. It gives students in middle school, high school and Bloomsburg University students, a chance to pitch business ideas to teams of judges.

The winning team from South Western High School took home $1,000, while a team from Fleetwood High School took $750 for finishing second. $500 went to a team from Milton Hershey School, and $250 went to Selinsgrove and other schools who finished through 10th place. More than 70 teams and 650 students competed in the competition. You can see the full list of the top five winners at WKOK.com.