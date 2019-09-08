Selinsgrove state troopers: Theft scam under investigation

PORT TREVORTON- State police are investigating a phone scam and theft of over $9,000 in our area. The incident happened on September 5, according to state police, an unnamed 59-year-old male victim of Port Trevorton received a voice mail from a female claiming to be from the Social Security Administration.

The victim later contacted the provided phone number and was advised there was an out of state arrest warrant. He was then instructed to purchase multiple gift cards totaling $9,600 and provide the numbers to the caller so the warrant would be lifted. The victim then purchased the requested gift cards using multiple bank accounts and provided the caller with the requested information.

The Pennsylvania State police are investigating.