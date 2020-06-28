Selinsgrove Speedway Report: Mark Smith returns for win

SELINSGROVE — After racing and winning down south, Mark Smith of Sunbury returned home to the Selinsgrove Speedway Saturday night to win the Kreamer Cup for 360 sprint cars. The win was Smith’s fifth win in the eight year history of the race.

For the second week in a row, Jeff Rine of Danville was the winner of the late model race and Jake Jones of Hunlock Creek made a late race pass of Keith Bissinger to take the Roadrunner feature. It was Jones second win of the season.

Selinsgrove will be back in action Sunday night when they host night three of the Pennsylvania Speedweeks. (Steve Williams for WKOK)