Selinsgrove Schools: No tax increase budget, new member appointed

A budget passed for Selinsgrove schools

SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove School Board passed a $44.5 million budget on Monday night, with no tax increase. Superintendent Chad Cohrs says the budget was passed unanimously and their deficit is being made up from budgetary reserves.

In addition, three teaching positions and two administrative positions are not being filled. All those vacancies are due to retirements. Also at the school board meeting, Kara Taylor was appointed to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Dr. Jennifer Rager Kay.