UPDATE: Selinsgrove school board member clarifies Facebook post

SELINSGROVE – A Selinsgrove school board member is clarifying a recent Facebook post stating she’d shoot anyone who came within six feet of her or her family and refusing to wear a mask.

Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay’s post was a remark about people participating in the recent anti-lockdown protest in Harrisburg, while some participants were not wearing cloth masks.

In a separate post, Dr. Rager-Kay explained herself to anyone offended. She says she’s ‘in a profession where the threat of someone approaching me not wearing a mask while in the midst of a pandemic is equivalent to the threat against my life.’ She says ‘just as it would be if they approached me with their gun drawn and pointed at me.’

She says her post was described as hateful, but hateful suggests a lack of love. She says a lack of love is demonstrated by refusing to wear a mask out of love for those you encounter. Her full post is at WKOK.com.

Dr. Rager-Kay’s original post said, ‘found it interesting the largest group of those protesting without masks as they see it as a violation of their constitutional rights, are those against any form of gun regulation.’ Rager-Kay then said, ‘As a conceal carry permitted gun owner, if you refuse to wear a mask and try to come within six feet of me or my family, I will exercise the same constitutional rights to shoot you.’

Dr. Rager-Kay full response to original Facebook post:

“To anyone offended by my recent post regarding the hypocrisy of those who refuse to wear face masks yet walk around openly carrying guns. I am in a profession where the threat of someone approaching me not wearing a mask while in the midst of a pandemic, is equivalent to the threat against my life. Just as it would be if they approached me with their gun drawn and pointed at me.

“As a wife, mother and physician is my job and responsibility to ‘do no harm’ and the constant barrage of protests and defiance to public health reached a boiling point for me, thus the reason for my overly dramatic and exaggerated post. My words demonstrated how constitutional rights can be misinterpreted, and were meant to serve as an example of extremism.”

“My post,” Rager-Kay said, “was described as hateful, but hateful suggests a lack of love. And to me, lack of love is demonstrated by refusing to wear a mask out of love for those you encounter.”