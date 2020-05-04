Selinsgrove school administrator on leave, troopers investigating incident

SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove state police are investigating an incident involving a Selinsgrove Area School District administrator, according to district Superintendent Dr. Chad Cohrs. Cohrs says the district cannot provide specifics at this time because it is a personnel matter. He says the district is fully cooperating with the investigation and the employee is currently on administrative leave.

Cohrs says the district will take appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with district police, should it be warranted from the investigation. Troopers have told WKOK they are not commenting on the incident at this time.