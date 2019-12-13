Selinsgrove resident co-authors book, some proceeds to playground

SELINSGROVE – Everyone’s Playground near Selinsgrove will benefit from sales of a new book, co-written by a local author, and all about the fierce, violent, Oakland Raiders-Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry in the 1970’s.

Jim Campbell of Selinsgrove, who used to work for the Steelers during their four-Super Bowl run in the 1970s, is the co-author of a recently published book, ‘Hell with the Lid Off.’ Campbell wrote the book with Lancaster Newspapers sports writer Ed Gruver.

Some proceeds from book sales are going toward the recently opened all-inclusive playground at East Snyder Park in Selinsgrove, “I see what it does. I see what it provides. I can’t help but mention Josiah Viera…to me typifies the help that the All Inclusive Playground provides.”

The book begins with a foreword written by former Steelers linebacker Andy Russell, who’s foundation has led the way to building and opening the Selinsgrove playground. Campbell described Russell’s role on the first two Super Bowl-winning Steelers teams, “He was very intelligent, very intense, studied the game, knew what was going on, was hardly out of position, if ever, and he was a vital part of the Steelers.”

The book also begins with a full description of what may be deemed as the greatest play in NFL history – the immaculate reception by Franco Harris, “About every year around this time, someone will bring it up. It’s something that’s lived on. I think it was NFL Films…but what they did was they determined by a poll of so many experts that it was the one greatest play in NFL history, and I’d have to agree.”

The play occurred during the Raiders-Steelers AFC Divisional Playoff Game on December 23, 1972 at Three Rivers Stadium. Russell, along with Campbell, witnessed that play. Here the entire interview on the WKOK Podcast page or visit WKOK on Apple Podcasts or Google Play and subscribe.