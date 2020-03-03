Selinsgrove names new borough manager, Lauren Martz hired

SELINSGROVE- The borough of Selinsgrove has found its new borough manager. Monday night, the council hired Lauren Martz for the position.

Martz is a Bloomsburg native where she has served in administrative positions, including manager. She is a graduate of Moravian College and is currently working on her MBA from Bloomsburg University. Borough council president Marvin Rudnitsky tells WKOK that Martz was selected as the candidate based on her previous experience:

“She was selected, for one thing, because of her experience in a college town which is also a river town. Because we have unique challenges all the river towns in Pennsylvania do. So, she’s quite familiar with flooding issues, repetitive flooding, and the need to mitigate the losses that will come from the next flood. So, that helped her to stand out. Of course, her individual qualifications were quite good as well,” he said.

Martz says she was drawn to the municipality by what it has to offer, “I’m familiar with Selinsgrove. I was born and raised in Bloomsburg, but I’ve been coming to this municipality my whole life. There’s a ton of restaurants here, there’s things that just really draw you in. When you want to go to someplace other than your municipality, where’s there to find good shopping? Come to visit. So, it’s a great destination place.”

She tells WKOK that there’s a lot going for Selinsgrove, “There’s just so much going for Selinsgrove and I’m excited about it. And there’s just a lot of different parts of the municipality that really speak to me. The river, I know that there’s flooding, but the river access, and highlighting that and celebrating that. The downtown businesses.”

Martz will be working on a probationary status for six months and will be working part time. She will begin working full time in May. Her starting salary is $72,000, which will rise to $75,000 after the probationary period.