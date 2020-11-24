Selinsgrove Moves to Remote Learning Through December 8

SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove Area School District announced Tuesday that all students in grades K through 12 will move to distance learning December 1 through December 8.

In a letter on the district’s website, Superintendent Dr. Frank Jankowski says four positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed this week. He says there are two cases in the elementary school, one case in the middle school, and one case in the high school. The district worked with the Snyder County Emergency Management team on contact tracing and associated quarantining for individuals who were in close contact with those who tested positive.

Jankowski says the district plans to have students return to in-person learning on Wednesday, December 9.